Artist, Venue Disagree On Which Social Media Post is to Blame for Canceled Concert in Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa — Wooly’s in downtown Des Moines has canceled a Friday concert by Iowa country musician Cody Hicks. Both Wooly’s and Hicks agree the cancellation was due to a social media message. But the two sides are pointing to separate messages as the cause.

Wooly’s announced on Tuesday that it was canceling a Friday, June 12th concert by Hicks. Wooly’s says the cancelation is due to controversial statements by Hicks, including a Facebook message where Hicks asks “if black lives matter so much, why do they keep killing each other?”. Wooly’s says in a Facebook message that it supports peaceful protest and racial justice and that Hicks’ post don’t align with their values.

The post Wooly’s is referring to is no longer visible on Hicks’ Facebook page. But WHO 13 did take this screenshot of the post Tuesday morning:

Hicks, in his own Facebook post, claims the concert was canceled due to his post on Instagram proclaiming his support for American police officers. In that Instagram post, Hicks says was saddened by the death of George Floyd but “you lost me when cities were burned and looted, civilians beat to death, cops killed by a mob wanting justice for a murder.”

Hicks goes on attack calls for de-funding police departments and reinvesting in communities. “Well this is not only where you lose me completely but in fact I have be (sic) against you. I know so many cops, who have served this country, both in the military, and then on the streets, these are good men and women, who only care about the safety, and strength of their communities.”