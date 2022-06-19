DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Art Festival is still a few days away, but one of the city’s most eclectic neighborhoods has new public artwork in advance of the festivities.

Artists painted murals on two buildings near Drake University for Des Moines Art Week. A piece on the Kinne Center depicts an abstract bulldog, a nod to Drake University’s mascot. The other mural, which can be found on the corner of University Avenue and 25th Street, shows a sunrise and visually retells the Drake neighborhood’s history.

Jennifer Gauerke, the artist of the sunrise mural, integrated silhouettes of real Drake neighborhood residents and newspaper clippings from Drake’s student paper into her artwork.

She hopes the art inspires Des Moines residents to realize the unique bond within the Drake community.

“I hope that they notice that people care about the neighborhood,” Gauerke said. “When the building was sitting here grey, you don’t know what’s happening, but people do care and are putting in effort. We may not always hear their names or what they’re doing, but people care or the neighborhood would not be as vibrant as it is.”

Des Moines Art Week is also inspiring events in other neighborhoods, including Franklin and Columbus Park.