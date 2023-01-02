DES MOINES – The Enchanted Illusion Art Exhibition opens Tuesday at the Polk County Heritage Galley. The exhibition is put on by the non profit Sunny Porch which works to spread awareness about mental health. The exhibition will feature art of 11 local artists.

Sunny Porch was founded after local surrealist artist Anna Marie Harrington passed away in 2020 from fentanyl positioning.

Stephanie Harrington, Anna’s mother and the Founder of Sunny Porch, said that Anna’s artwork gives a glimpse of what struggling with a mental illness can be like.

“It gives people a different way to get a glimpse of living with mental illness and the struggle involved.” Harrington said, “Anna never liked to name her art or anything she wanted people to take away from it what they got from it and sometimes when I see people now looking at her stuff I can see how they connect with something.”.

The exhibition will be open until February third everyday from 11am – 4pm. There will also be a reception on January 8th.

To learn more about the Enchanted Illusion Art Exhibition visit Sunny Porch’s website.