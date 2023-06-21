DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly setting a church on fire earlier this week.

On Monday the Des Moines Police Department and Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Perfecting Holiness Temple on 13th Street. Police said witnesses saw a person behaving suspiciously around the building and saw that person flee from the scene after the fire started.

After the fire was put out, investigators located evidence that suggested the fire was intentionally started, police said. Emmanuel David Philpot, 27, was arrested and charged with first degree arson in connection to the church fire. Philpot is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.