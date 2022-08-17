MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — A Tama man is charged with Arson for allegedly setting a home on fire in Marshalltown back in February. Firefighters spent a frigid evening on February 2nd fighting a house fire on E. Webster Street. The home was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured. Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as arson.

On Tuesday, Marshalltown Police arrested 36-year-old Jhesie Hill of Tama and charged him with Arson – 2nd Degree. Authorities say the fire remains under investigation and they still would like to hear from anyone with information about it.