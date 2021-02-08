Arrests Made in Sunday Morning Crash and Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people who were involved in a shooting and crash Sunday morning are now jailed in connection with the theft of the vehicle they crashed and for allegedly taking credit cards from vehicles and using them.

Just before 6:30 Sunday morning, a wrecked SUV was found crashed into a building in the area of 12th St. and Keo Way. Police believe the two men inside the vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, walked to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

According to criminal complaints in the case the men, 20-year-old Siman Kallo and 18-year-old Abdinasir Warsame, claimed someone had shot at them while Kallo was driving the stolen vehicle and that’s what caused the crash.

A bullet hole was visible in the windshield and Kallo suffered a graze wound to the face. Police found a gun outside of the vehicle and Kallo told investigators Warsame possessed the stolen gun prior to the crash, but Warsame denied it.

The gun turned out to have been stolen out of Waukee in January.

Kallo and Warsame are facing charges of theft, burglary, and unauthorized use of credit cards. In addition, Warsame is also charged with trafficking in stolen weapons and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both are being held in the Polk County Jail.