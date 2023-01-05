GRINNELL, Iowa — Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting that sent one of them to the hospital last month.

Cody Alan McCall, 27, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary, willful injury – causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent. Logan Michael Moline, 20, was charged with willful injury – causing bodily injury, obstructing prosecution or defense, assault causing bodily injury, and fourth degree theft.

According to court records, McCall and Moline entered a residence on Dec. 29 around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pearl Street while the homeowner and his friend were there.

The homeowner claimed that when McCall and Moline entered his home McCall began punching him while Moline allegedly held his friend at gunpoint. McCall allegedly produced a large kitchen knife and tried to attack the homeowner. The homeowner told police that during the altercation he was able to push McCall off him and grab a handgun and shoot McCall several times, court records state.

McCall was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later interrogated by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations. McCall claimed he had brought the large knife with him for self-defense because of previous hostility between him and the homeowner, according to court records.

Police said Moline had fled from the house after McCall had been shot. Moline was later taken into custody at an apartment complex in the 500 block of 4th Ave. A large kitchen knife was found near him when he was arrested, court records state.

Both Moline and McCall are being held in the Poweshiek County Jail while they wait for their initial court appearances later this month.