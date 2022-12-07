FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two people have been arrested and charged in the death investigation of a newborn on Wednesday.

Brandon D. Thoma, 31, has been charged with First Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse. He is being held on a $1,050,000 cash only bond. Taylor K. Blaha, 24, has also been charged with First Degree murder and is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond.

On November 22 at around 2:48 p.m. the Webster County Telecommunications center received information that stated a female had given birth to a child at a home and that the newborn was later deceased. The newborn’s body was moved from the home to another location, and has not been found.

The Fort Dodge Police Department said it is continuing to investigate all credible leads to find the newborn’s body. The police department encourages anyone with information to contact the police or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers.