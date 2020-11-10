Arrests Made in Fort Dodge Double Homicide Case from June

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The Fort Dodge Police Department has made multiple arrests in a double homicide from back in June.

Five people are now facing charges in the death of 25-year-old Jamael Cox and 47-year-old Tyrone Cunningham. Two others were also injured in the shooting incident that happened on June 16th in the 900 block of 10th Avenue Southwest.

Five suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting:

55-year-old Michael J. Shivers — 2 counts of 2nd degree murder, 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm

35-year-old James C. Davis, R. — 2 counts of 2nd degree murder, 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm

33-year-old Michael J. Wells — 2 counts of 2nd degree murder, 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm

23-year-old Darrell L. Jones — 2 counts of 2nd degree murder, 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm

22-year-old Jeremiha R. Hatten — 2 counts of 2nd degree murder

Wells and Hatten are still at large and have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The other three suspects are in custody at the Webster County Jail.



