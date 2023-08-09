FORT DODGE, Iowa — Arrest warrants have been issued for two men in connection to a Fort Dodge shooting that happened in July.

On Sunday July 30 at around 8 pm, police responded to a report of shots fired near North 14th Street and 1st Avenue North. When officers arrived on scene they found a vehicle with bullet holes. No one was injured.

Fort Dodge Police are looking for Austin S. Ferguson, 29, and Jason H. Ferguson, 47, in connection to the shooting. Austin is wanted on a charge of attempt to commit murder and Jason is wanted on a charge of aiding and abetting attempt to commit murder.

Police said both Austin and Jason should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-1424 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444 or online.