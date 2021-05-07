Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Shooting Two Women at Court Avenue Bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have issued arrest warrants for the man accused of shooting two women inside a bar at Court Avenue in Des Moines last month.

Neil Clark, 26, of Cedar Rapids has active arrest warrants for attempted murder, two counts of willful injury, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Clark is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened overnight on April 25 at 216 Court Avenue. Police determined Clark was involved in a fight inside Shag’s Bar with another person who was the intended target of the shooting. As they and others involved in the fight were leaving the bar, Clark allegedly fired a shot at the intended victim but missed. The gunshot struck two women, who police say were uninvolved bystanders. Both women were hospitalized but were expected to survive, police said.

Police believe Clark has fled the state and want anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-237-1502. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.