FORT DODGE, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old man who’s wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman in March.

Fort Dodge police issued the arrest warrant for Adarius Keshawn Clayton on a charge of murder in the first degree for the death of 26-year-old Nicole Raza.

On March 30 at around 10 p.m. the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Dodge Fire responded to several reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 7th Avenue North. When first responders arrived they found an adult female unresponsive in a parking lot.

Despite life-saving efforts the victim, later identified as Raza, passed away from her injuries.

Clayton is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs. Police said Clayton should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-1424 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444 or online.