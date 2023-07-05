FORT DODGE, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old on Tuesday.

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the area of South 15th Street and 4th Ave. South. When first responders arrived they found an unresponsive 15-year-old male in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fort Dodge Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jamarrion James Davis (J.J.), 18, on a charge of first degree murder in connection to the shooting. Davis is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 115 lbs. Police said Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-1424 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444 or online.