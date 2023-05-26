HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man for his alleged role in the homicide of a woman in Eldora.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Eldora police responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they found a woman dead inside of the home. Police are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

Nathan Cole Bahr is wanted in connection to the homicide investigation. Bahr is approximately 5’9″, weighs 195 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police said Bahr is traveling in a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with blackout license plate EMRGLL.

Anyone with information regarding Bahr’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.