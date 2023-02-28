WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — West Des Moines Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run investigation that left a man critically injured last fall. The crash happened in the 5200 block of Ashworth Road on October 16th, 2022 at 2:13 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 49-year-old Lonny Kirschbaum of Lucas, Iowa lying injured – the victim on apparent hit-and-run. Kirschbaum was taken from the scene in critical condition but survived his injuries.

On Tuesday authorities announced the arrest of of 35-year-old Zaccary Sandvig of West Des Moines. He is charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident

Serious injury by vehicle while under the influence

Serious injury by vehicle – driving in a reckless manner

Police executed a search warrant on Sandvig’s vehicle the day after the crash last fall. He told officers that he believed he’d hit a deer.