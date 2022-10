DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager is now facing attempted murder and robbery charges for a weekend shooting.

Police located the victim Saturday morning during what they thought was a car crash in the 1500 block of 11th Street. Police say the 22-year-old driver crashed after being shot and remains in critical condition.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Christopher Wessels Jr. Monday in connection to the shooting.

Police say evidence indicates the incident was a drug deal gone wrong.