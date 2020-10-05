Arrest Made in Ames Machete Stabbing

AMES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in a stabbing involving a machete in Ames over the weekend.

The Ames Police Department says 21-year-old Barry Yazin Mayo is facing charges of willful injury and first-degree harassment in connection with the incident.

Police say officers responded to the Kum and Go at 111 Duff Ave. on Oct. 3rd to a report of a stabbing. The victim told police they were stabbed in the back with a machete following a short altercation.

A description of the attacker was used to locate the suspect, who was later identified as Mayo, and he was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Starbucks at 327 Lincoln Way.

Ames Police did not provide information on the condition of the victim of the stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to contact them at 515-239-5133.