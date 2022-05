URBANDALE, IOWA — A Des Moines man is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into a vehicle during a road rage incident earlier this week. It happened Wednesday at 7:20 a.m. near the Highway 141 offramp from I-80/35. The victim reported their vehicle being hit by one gunshot during the incident, no one was injured.

On Thursday, Urbandale Police arrested 25-year-old Levi John Fehring and charged him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Police have confiscated the gun used in the incident.