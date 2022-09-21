WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A male teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting a female teenager at a late night party.

On Friday deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a party with teenagers. When they arrived they encountered a large number of juveniles fleeing the scene. Officers later discovered a female juvenile had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The Fort Dodge Police Department in coordination with a School Resource Officer arrested the 17-year-old male at the Fort Dodge Senior High School on Wednesday.

The male teenager was charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person – Felon (Class D Felony), and Possession of a Firearm by an Ineligible Person (Serious Misdemeanor).

Due to the juvenile’s age, his name has not been released to the public. He is being held at the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora on a 16,000 dollar cash only bond.