Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Sir William Bekish in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of Sir William Bekish in Des Moines last month.

Gordon Jerome Johnson, 35, of Des Moines, has been charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Bekish, 29, was shot and killed outside Karma Ultra Lounge on June 28. Police were called to the bar in the early morning hours to break up a crowd of approximately 500 people. When Polk County deputies arrived they reported hearing gunshots. Bekish was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Two other women suffered minor injuries.

Johnson is being held in the Polk County Jail.