Arrest Made in Racist Vandalism Case at Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa – An 18-year-old Iowa State University student has been arrested and charged in connection to vandalism and racist graffiti found in a storage room at an on-campus residence hall.

According to a news release sent Tuesday from the Iowa State University Police Department, 18-year-old Nathan Page is facing charges in connection with the Aug. 22nd incident.

A staff member’s residential storage room was burglarized and vandalized and police say a racial slur historically targeted at the Black community was spray-painted on the floor.

Criminal complaints in the case say investigators identified Page as a suspect by matching up use of electronic access keycards to Roberts Hall. A shirt Page was seen wearing on surveillance video was also found in the vandalized storage room.

During interviews, police say Page admitted to the vandalism and told them the spray paint can was already in the storage room.

ISU Police Chief Michael Newton said, “Our crime scene investigators did a great job of collecting evidence, which helped identify a suspect. This was a cowardly act and it was important that we could quickly make an arrest.”

Page is charged with criminal trespass with vandalism and 3rd and 4th degree criminal mischief.

The university says it is working with the Story County Attorney on the possibility of enhanced or additional charges.

ISU’s Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Toyia Younger said, “We will not tolerate this type of the behavior on our campus.”

Though the university can not discuss information about a student’s conduct record, the Dean of Students Office will consider student code of conduct charges related to the incident.