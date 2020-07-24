Arrest Made in Pleasant Hill Shooting That Critically Injured Woman

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after police said he shot a woman in Pleasant Hill Thursday and attempted to flee from officers.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department said 32-year-old Phillip Koromah led police on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning after officers responded to a call about shots fired on Christie Lane.

Police say Koromah shot 25-year-old Bethany Castro of Des Moines. She was found lying in the road in the 100 block of Christie Lane with a gunshot wound to the head. She is in critical condition.

Koromah was spotted speeding away from the scene. Officers from Pleasant Hill, Des Moines, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were able to chase him down.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery, eluding, felon in possession of a weapon, and drug related offenses.