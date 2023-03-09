WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police have made an arrest in an overnight shooting that seriously injured a 16-year-old.

Manirakiza Wilson, 20, has been charged with Reckless Use of Firearm and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon while Under the Influence.

At around 2:40 a.m. Thursday West Des Moines police were notified that a shooting victim had been transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. The victim suffered from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of 58th Court. No information about what led to the shooting has been released.