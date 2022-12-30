DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight.

Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery.

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery around midnight at the QuikTrip at 1421 Ingersoll Ave.

According to court records, Johnson was seen on security cameras taking a gun out of his sweatshirt pocket and brandishing it at the cashier. Video footage also showed Johnson carrying merchandise as he left the store, court records said.

Officers later apprehended Johnson north of QuikTrip, where Johnson allegedly dropped the handgun into the snow. No injuries occurred during the robbery.