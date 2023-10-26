OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities have arrested a man they say stabbed an Ottumwa man to death earlier this month.

Gary Scott

Gary Lewis Scott, 60, has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury, assault while participating in a felony, and going armed with intent, according to the Ottumwa Police Department. Scott was arrested Thursday shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Police say Scott killed Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez, 34, of Ottumwa. Police were called to 301 S. Ward Street on the evening of October 16 on a report of a stabbing. Gallegos-Ramirez was found at the scene suffering from critical injuries. He was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted the Ottumwa Police on the case. Investigators were able to determine an altercation happened between Scott and the victim, resulting in Gallegos-Ramirez’ death.