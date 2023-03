ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police have made an arrest in a months long investigation into the shooting death of an Altoona man in August 2022.

At around 7:40 p.m. August 10 officers with the Altoona Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue SW. When officers entered the home they found John Killen dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

After the seven month long investigation Marique Ruth, 43, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first degree murder.