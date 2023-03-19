MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery that happened earlier this month.

According to the Marshalltown Police Department, the victim reported that she had been robbed at gunpoint on Monday, March 6. The robbery occurred in the area of Center Street and Grant Street.

On Saturday police arrested Amarrion Demeir Isom, 20, in connection with the robbery. Isom has been charged with first degree robbery and is being held at the Marshall County Jail.

The investigation into the robbery is on-going, police said. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at (641)754-5729. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641)753-1234.