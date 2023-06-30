FORT DODGE, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the Star Convenience store shooting that injured two people in March in Fort Dodge.

On Tuesday officers with the Chicago Police Department confronted a man while on patrol. The officers identified Keeshaun J. Crooks and discovered he had warrants for his arrest in connection to the March shooting in Fort Dodge. Crooks was arrested and booked into the Cook County Jail in Illinois on multiple firearm, narcotics, and assault charges that stemmed from the Chicago Police Department’s investigation.

Before Crooks can answer to the charges filed against him in the shooting investigation, his charges in Chicago must be adjudicated. Crooks’ charges for his alleged involvement in the Fort Dodge shooting are as follows:

Willful Injury

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Going Armed with Intent

Possession of a Firearm as a Felon

Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon

Fort Dodge Police are continuing to search for a second suspect in the shooting. Eadon L. Long, 17, is wanted on charges of willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and minor armed with a dangerous weapon.

Police said Long should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-1424 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444.