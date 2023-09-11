OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A man was arrested following a shooting and then a standoff with law enforcement in Oskaloosa on Monday.

At around 10 a.m. the Oskaloosa Police Department responded to a report of a bullet that was fired into a home in the 500 block of Spring Creek Village Court. Officers on scene discovered the shot originated from a home several houses down, the department said.

The Oskaloosa Police Department and several other agencies evacuated nearby residents as a perimeter was formed. During that time another gunshot was fired out of the home, police said.

Officers at the scene were unable to communicate with the suspect and Iowa State Patrol negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene for assistance.

According to the police department, the tactical team utilized an armored rescue vehicle to make entry into the home. The alleged suspect, Paul Alonza Price, surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police said. No injuries occurred.

Price is being held at the Mahaska County Jail and has been charged with reckless use of a firearm causing damage to property.