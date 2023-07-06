FORT DODGE, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the July 4th shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy.

On Tuesday July 4th law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting in the area of S 15th Street and 4th Ave. S. When first responders arrived they discovered 15-year-old Jameel C. Redding-Pettigrew suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, Redding-Pettigrew passed away from his injuries.

Jamarrion Davis

On Thursday law enforcement personnel executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of N 27th Street in Fort Dodge. As officers were executing the search warrant Jamarrion J. Davis, who has an active warrant in connection to the shooting, fled from the scene.

After a short foot pursuit Davis was taken into custody on a charge of first degree murder.