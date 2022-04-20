DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 24-year-old Trishay Thompson, the first homicide victim of 2022 in the city. Thompson was shot on January 9th and died from his injuries more than two weeks later.

Trishay Thompson (Photo provided by family)

On Wednesday police announced that 25-year-old Sam Sando has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. Police say an additional arrest is expected. According to police, Sando and another person killed Thompson as they tried to rob him during a drug deal.