MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown man has been charged in connection to an August hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a child.

Carlos Cancino-Valdez, 57, was arrested Monday on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury, according to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department.

The MPD says the charge stems from an August 10 incident near the intersection of North 6th Avenue and Union Street. Officers were called to the location around 1:20 p.m. on a report of a child who had been struck by a vehicle.

Capt. Kiel Stevenson with the MPD said the nine-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was transported to UnityPoint Hospital.

Witnesses told police the girl was riding a bike when a dark-colored pickup truck struck her. The driver of the truck fled the scene before officers arrived.

A criminal complaint filed in the case said Cancino-Valdez, the driver, later returned to the scene and asked about the condition of the child. He also allegedly admitted to being the driver of the truck that struck the girl.

Capt. Stevenson said Cancino-Valdez was released after his arrest on a promise to appear at a court hearing on October 9.