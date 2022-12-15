DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have made an arrest following a fatal accident on Fleur Drive that witnesses say was caused by street races.

It happened at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night on Fleur Drive alongside Gray’s Lake Park. Police said a 2022 Genesis was speeding in northbound lanes when the driver lost control, crossed the median and smashed into two on-coming vehicles. Witnesses told police the Genesis and a dark-colored SUV were racing each other when the crash happened.

Four-year-old Marcos Faguada, a passenger in one of those cars, was killed in the crash. He was riding in a vehicle with his aunt and cousin at the time. She and her 8-year-old son were also injured in the crash but are expected to recover. Marcos was a pre-K student at St. Anthony School in Des Moines.

Marcos Faguada (Photo provided by Faguada family)

Robert Miller III, 35, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Homicide By Vehicle – Reckless Driving

Homicide By Vehicle – Drag Racing

Serious Injury By Vehicle – Reckless Driving

Drag Racing

Reckless Driving

Failure To Maintain Control

Excessive Speed

According to police, Miller was driving the 2022 Genesis Sedan over 100 mph prior to the crash. Police are continuing to search for the second driver involved in the street race.

Tips regarding the crash can be made to the Des Moines Police Department at (515)323-8382 or anonymously through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400.