BRITT, IOWA — The man arrested at the scene of a domestic disturbance call in Hancock County over the weekend is now charged with First Degree Murder.

Monte Eckels, 56, was taken into custody on Saturday evening after police were called to a home in Britt on a report of a domestic disturbance. At the home, police found 62-year-old Leallen Bergman of Ventura, Iowa dead from multiple stab wounds.

Circumstances of the attack are not detailed in court records, other than to say: “Monte Eckels did have a malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation stabbed Leallen Bergman … Leallen Bergman died as a result of this attack.”

Eckels is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is due in court again on March 15th.