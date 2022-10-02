WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone multiple times at a residence early Sunday morning.

Abdul Jalali, 55, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Harassment 1st Degree, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

Around 12 a.m. officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6100 block of Vista Drive. When officers arrived they found a 35-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to the upper torso in serious condition. The male was transported to a local hospital.

According to affidavits, a female victim, who has two kids with Jalali, was at the male victim’s residence when the stabbing occurred. Affidavit’s also said that Jalali allegedly pulled the female victim’s hair, punched her, and threatened to kill her too.

Jalali is being held at the Dallas County Jail.