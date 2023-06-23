DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested for allegedly shooting his gun several times on two separate occasions and causing over $250,000 in property damage.

On May 27 officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunfire in Cowles Commons. When officers arrived to the scene they discovered a bullet had hit a nearby hotel’s window.

On June 6 officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park while dozens of people were at the park. Police said fortunately nobody was injured. Investigators discovered several bullets had hit a nearby business and broke custom glass.

Evidence from both crime scenes led investigators to Theo James Larkpor, 21. On June 15, Larkpor was taken into custody and was found to have a .40 caliber handgun in his possession.

According to a criminal complaint, Larkpor told investigators that the gun he had when we was arrested was the same gun he had used in both shootings. Larkpor also told investigators that during the May incident he was trying to shoot at another person who allegedly pointed a gun at him and during the June incident he was trying to shoot at a vehicle that had allegedly shot at him earlier that night, according to an affidavit.

Larkpor has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief – 1st degree, criminal mischief – 3rd degree, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm – property damage. Larkpor is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on July 31.