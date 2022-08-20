DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night.

Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder.

The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found a 39-year-old male with a gunshot injury and transported him to MercyOne where he later died.

Evidence indicated a dispute preceded the shooting incident and that the victim was the intended target, the police said. The name of the victim has not been released.

This is the 12th homicide in Des Moines this year, the police said.