DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have made an arrest in a New Year’s Day shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen. Marlin Santana Thomas, 24, was charged on Tuesday with a list of felonies including:

Attempted Murder

Robbery – 1st Degree

Going Armed With Intent

Trafficking In Stolen Weapons

Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

According to police, Thomas and Allen – both armed with handguns – confronted another man at an apartment at 3720 MLK Jr. Parkway around 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Police say Thomas and Allen were trying to collect a debt. During the assault, Thomas shot the third man in the arm. That man then disarmed Thomas and shot both Thomas and Allen.

Allen was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he died from injuries. Thomas drove himself to a hospital after the shooting. The third man was found at the scene of the shooting suffering a gunshot wound. That person’s name and condition have not been released. Police do say their investigation into this shooting is not yet complete and more details will be released when they are made available.