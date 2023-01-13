DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport.

Surfun Julise Boens, 50, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

According to Des Moines Police, Boens allegedly shot the victim, a 45-year-old male, in the early morning hours on Friday. Boens and the victim lived together in the same hotel room where the victim was found dead.

Boens allegedly made statements to multiple people that connected him to the homicide, police said. Additional evidence, including surveillance video, indicate that Boens was the last person to see the victim alive.

Detectives with the Des Moines Police Department are continuing to investigate the homicide. This is the second homicide in Des Moines this year.