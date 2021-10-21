Arrest made in deadly shooting at High Dive bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest following a recent deadly shooting at a Des Moines bar.

Des Moines resident 33-year-old Wachang Chawech has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Chawech is accused of shooting two people at the High Dive on Indianola Road on October 10th.

One of the victims, 26-year-old Nyamal Deng of Omaha, died from her injuries on Tuesday. The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was treated and released from the hospital.

In addition to the murder charge, Chawech also faces one count of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury, and two counts of intimidation with a weapon. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Police say detectives are continuing their investigation into why the shooting took place. This was the 8th homicide in des Moines so far this year.