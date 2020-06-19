Arrest Made in Da’Quan Jones Assault Investigation in Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested one man who allegedly assaulted a black man while yelling racial slurs in May and a second suspect is being sought.

Da’Quan Jones says he was walking to his girlfriend’s home around 3:30 am on May 16th when he was assaulted by two men on South Union Street in Des Moines. Jones and other witnesses say the two attackers yelled racial slurs at Jones as they beat him. Jones was seriously injured in the attack and continues to recover at home.

On Friday, the Des Moines Police Department announced the arrest of 28-year-old Dale Millard of Des Moines. He is being charged with one count of felony willful injury. If convicted Millard must serve jail time.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, 27-year-old Jesse James Downs of Des Moines. Police say he will be face the same charge as Millard. Police say they’ve reached out to Downs to surrender to them but he has not agreed to do so.

Millard and Downs are not being charged with hate crimes. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says investigators considered those charges but the limited nature of Iowa’s hate crime statutes did not apply in this case.