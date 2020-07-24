Arrest Made in Capitol Park Neighborhood Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have made an arrest in a shooting incident that happened Thursday afternoon in the Capitol Park neighborhood.

Eighteen-year-old Kevin Oldes is now facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons, and reckless use of a firearm in connection with the incident.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of E. 9th. A witness told police Oldes and some associates were arguing with another group when he pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the other group.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Oldes fled the scene but officers located him in the 1800 block of Hickman and were able to take him into custody. A handgun was recovered during the arrest.

He also had outstanding warrants for eluding, robbery, and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.

Oldes is being held in the Polk County Jail.