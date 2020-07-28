Arrest Made After Kitten Rescued from Alleged Abuse

Willow (Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Good Samaritans were able to save a kitten from a man who was allegedly abusing it over the weekend and now that man is facing charges.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says the kitten was rescued Saturday after witnesses saw 49-year-old Jason Fortney abusing the kitten. They recorded it and quickly intervened and took the kitten from him. The kitten was brought to the ARL for care.

Jason Fortney (WHO 13)

Monday, Fortney was arrested after being charged with animal cruelty, malicious prosecution, violation of parole, and public intoxication. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

The ARL says the kitten, which has now been named Willow, suffered reddened eyes due to trauma but appears otherwise uninjured.

The kitten has a bright future ahead as one of her rescuers as well as a Des Moines Police officer have expressed interest in adopting her.