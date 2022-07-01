POCAHONTAS COUNTY — A woman was charged with animal neglect after law enforcement discovered 30 cats and kittens living in unsanitary conditions.

The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jennifer Sproston, 51, with thirty-four counts of animal neglect on June 30. Sproston is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call on June 22 at 5:01 p.m. in the 200 block of Walnut Street in Rolfe. According to a press release, when officers arrived to the residence they found around 30 cats and kittens with no food or water.

On June 24 law enforcement and the ARL removed 30 cats and kittens from the residence. According to a Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office press release, veterinary technicians observed that some of the cats were thin and all had ear mites and fleas. The press release also states one cat had an injury to his right ear that resembled a bite wound.

Law enforcement requested an arrest warrant for Sproston and she was later arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The cats and kittens are currently being treated by the ARL veterinary team.