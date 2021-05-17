Arraignment Monday for Suspect in State Trooper’s Murder

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The man who is accused of killing an Iowa State Trooper during a standoff with police in Grundy Center back in April is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Michael Lang faces multiple charges including first-degree murder. His hearing, which will be held via video conference, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Police say Lang barricaded himself in his Grundy Center home after assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop in April. Lang is accused of shooting at officers attempting to end the standoff and that resulted in the death of Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol.

Police say they again came under fire while using an armored vehicle to attempt to subdue Lang. During the incident, Lang was shot once in the head and twice in the chest but survived.

He is also facing charges of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer. Lang is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail.