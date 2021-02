DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side Des Moines pharmacy was robbed Monday night.

The Walgreens at 1330 E University was robbed about 8:35 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Two suspects, one armed with a handgun, got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were described as black male juveniles.

No employees were injured and police have not yet made any arrests in the case.