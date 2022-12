WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — An armed robbery suspect was shot and injured during a police pursuit on Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations the suspect was shot by an officer at the end of a police pursuit in rural Blakesburg, just southwest of Ottumwa.

The suspect is being treated for gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital, the DCI said.

The identities of the suspect and the officer involved in the shooting have not been released.