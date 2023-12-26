DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is hosting their annual Tree of Life event through December, encouraging community members to donate necessities like toys, food, beds, and much more to homeless pets in their care.

So far, the community has helped ensure that Iowa pets are taken care of, with a swarm of donations overflowing the ARL main campus lobby. While this looks like a lot of stuff, the shelter goes through supplies quickly.

“We usually have over a thousand animals in our care every day, so we need lots of supplies every day for enrichment for those animals,” Brian Madison, customer experience manager at the ARL, said. “So the community has really stepped up this year and made sure that these animals have some form of enrichment.”

It’s been a tough year for the shelter. During 2023, the ARL has helped with many large intake cases of neglected animals like dogs, cats, and horses — all while the shelter was over capacity.

“Our team has done wonders this year, I can’t praise them enough for everything we have done as a team here at the ARL,” Madison said. “We have gotten case after case and every time we stepped up and we made it happen. We were over capacity, we still have a lot of animals and a lot need good homes.”

For those wanting to help or donate to the Tree of Life event visit the ARL’s website here.