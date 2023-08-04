CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is asking for help after it assisted in rescuing 39 dogs from horrendous conditions at an animal rescue facility last week in Cedar County.

The ARL says its Mobile Rescue Team was called to the Just Dogs Rescue outside of Tipton on July 26th to help the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. When the team arrived they found dogs in feces-filled cages living in sweltering temperatures. There was no air conditioning or fresh air and temperatures inside the building were hotter than outside.

The ARL says inspection reports showed multiple dogs had been injured and some dogs had died at the rescue.

Because of dangerously hot temperatures outside a temporary housing facility was built where the dogs could be clean, cool, and cared for in the short term while crews made space for them t the shelter.

Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa

“This is an extremely challenging situation as we are already working tirelessly to create kennel space for stray dogs, litters of puppies from unspayed mothers, and dogs relinquished by owners unable to care for them. With a steady stream of animals coming through our doors every day, large intakes are an even bigger test of our limited resources. We need help. We need the community to be part of the solution and we all need to be in this together for the animals,” said Tom Colvin, ARL CEO.

The dogs that had not already found placement were transported to the ARL in Des Moines on Thursday.

The ARL says it also took in a large number of dogs last week from a hoarding case.

If you would like to adopt a pet or donate to the ARL you can find out more information here.