GILBERT, Arizona — When developers at the Peoples Company in Clive were planning to build an agrihood around the Cumming area, one model they did look at was an agrihood, in Gilbert Arizona.

The Agritopia development has over 400 residents, located in Gilbert, 20 minutes from downtown Phoenix. In the metro area, there are over four million people living. Agritopia was built, according to those who live there, to not be big-city but to have a small town feel – as well as an attachment on some level to agriculture.

“You see right here it’s like all the kids getting together I mean this is the neighborhood right here and this is a normal event,” said Joel Carlson, who moved with his family to Agritopia, two years ago. “We just, we love it, no regrets.”

The big draw for many who live here is the residents have access to gardens. Fresh produce from those gardens can be bought at a market, and some of the fresh produce is served at Joe’s Farm Grill, a restaurant located in Agritopia.

“It is entirely different, this is a very enjoyable place,” said Gary Muller, who moved here with his wife Jackie, 20 years ago from the Atlantic Iowa area, where he farmed. “This place is known as Agritopia and Agritopia‘s actually in Greek name that means a place to grow.”

Residents have small gardens located in a central area of Agritopia. Many of the gardens include screens overhead to lessen the blazing heat here in the summer. There is a community tool shed, people can borrow a tool to work on the garden, then return it when done.There is also a chicken coop. Residents each take a week feeding the chickens, that week they get to keep the eggs produced.

“It’s a wonderful place we’ve had a lot of picnics here, this is a great way for agriculture and urban to come together,” said Muller.

“So my wife, she needed kale today and we just called the neighbor, you don’t go to the grocery store, we have a farm right here so she went to my neighbors garden, and just got some kale,” said Carlson.

We love how the houses are close together and it encourages neighbors just to be out and about instead of just coming home and opening and closing your garage door,” said Kim Aston, who grew up in Kansas , and likes the small town feel of Agritopia.

In Cumming the Peoples Company is partnering with a home building firm to construct new homes in Middlebrook. There is a 900 acre area south of the town of Cumming. The main street will be extended out, and a development kind of like Prairie Trail in Ankeny will be constructed.

“So the with farm to table movement, people just really wanting to know where their food is coming from,” said Kalen Ludwig, a new construction realtor with Peoples Company. “I think this is getting more and more popular around the country, a lot urban areas were seeing these pop-up because people don’t have access to knowledge of where their food comes from.”